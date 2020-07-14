Home TV Series Netflix The 100 Season 8: Release Date And Who Is In Cast New...
The 100 Season 8: Release Date And Who Is In Cast New Updating?

By- Alok Chand
The 100 is one of the teen dramas on tv right now. The show is making headlines for the plot and is currently in its seventh season. So much so that the lovers are wondering about the future of this show. This is what we know about The 100’s season up to now:

The 100 Season 8

The 100:

100 is. Jason Rothenberg creates the series for the CW Television Network. The show’s first season published in 2014 and gained praise.

What’s The 100 about?

The series occurs at a planet ravaged by a nuclear attack where the surviving humans reside in the area on a boat called Ark. Ninety-seven years after, 100 juvenile delinquents are sent straight back to Earth to see if it could be habited again or not. The series follows their battle for survival and the journey of these 100 teens.

Will There Be An Eighth Season Of The 100?

As previously mentioned, the seventh season of this show, published in May 2020, is now running on TV. When the season was announced in April 2019, it had been made clear that the seventh season will mark the end of the collection. So yes, The 100 won’t be returning for another season.

And There’s A Silver Lining.

Show’s creator Rothenberg declared that they are currently working on a prequel. The name for the same was announced yet. The pilot to the series will appear from the seventh season of this series. The episode will be known anaconda’. There haven’t been any statements about the release of this prequel as of yet.

We do understand about the cast with this prequel series. These include Leo Howard as August, Adain Bradley as Reese, and Iola Evans as Callie.

In conclusion, we can say that we may not be seeing Clarke and friends on screen again, but the prequel will be worth the wait!

