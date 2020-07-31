Home TV Series Netflix The 100 season 7: Release Date, Cast And Plot Updates
The 100 season 7: Release Date, Cast And Plot Updates

By- Shubh Bohra
The season of 100 has officially been gone and we’re now looking ahead to the next and the final chapter season seven was always on the cards with CW boss Mark Pedowitz announcing back in January 2018 that executive producer Jason Rothenberg had plenty more ideas left to explore when I said that a couple of years ago I had this idea for how I wanted the show to end he said last year, but it was scalable and that ending could have been at the end of season 3 it could be at the end of season 5 it could be at the end of season 8 those decision are not really mine I don’t think that this is a show that runs for 10 seasons but I love these characters and this world so much that it’s fresh for me every year we tell a different story every year so we don’t get bored with it.

100 season 7 release date

100 season 7 will have 16 episodes and we’ll hit the CW on Wednesday, May 20th in the US the show airs e4 in the UK but doesn’t have a premiere date season 6 hit the CW in the US in April 2019 with UK viewers having to wait until September 2019 to wait for it.

100 season 7 cast:

So we’re looking at the similar time frame for the last chapter Eliza Taylor will return in the 100 seasons 7 as a lead Clarke Griffin other cast member includes Murray Abner Poulos as Octavia Black Bob morally as Bellamy Blake and Lindsey Morgan who‘s directing episode 7 as a Raven ray’s original stars Henry Lan Cusick and Paige Turco will not be returning as Marcus Kane and Abby Griffin respectively following their character sad death in season 6 chatting.

