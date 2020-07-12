Home Technology Tesla Model 3 The Future ? All you need to know about...
Tesla Model 3 The Future ? All you need to know about this engineering marvel.

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Tesla has changed the electric-car landscape all by its own. The Model 3 is the cheapest offering from the company to get one in your driveway. A four-door sedan that’s roughly the same size as the BMW 5-series but with a lot more performance. The Model 3 boasts quick acceleration and a future-forward, minimalist interior. Tesla offers multiple battery configurations, and each has its advantage.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Tesla Model 3 first drive: this is the car that Elon Musk promised ...

As most electric vehicles, the Model 3 gains speed smoothly and almost silently, with the electric motor providing strong power from a stop. The rear-wheel-drive Long Range model can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds. The Model 3 Performance rockets massively to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, and yes that is supremely quick. In spite of being an electric car, the performance variant can reach a top speed of 260 kmph. Like all Teslas, the Model 3 carries its battery under the floor, resulting in a low center of gravity. This undoubtedly helps the car planted on the tarmac and provides crisp handling. The steering is precisely accurate. It offers three different settings to adjust the level of steering effort.

The ride is unfathomable with absolutely no noise from the engine. The drive experience is smooth, crisp and stiff. You do hear the noise of the tires on the tarmac if you were to listen extremely precisely.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

Tesla Model 3 Performance First Impressions (UK Right Hand Drive ...

The standard range can extend its range upto 300 kms in a full charge. Furthermore, the Long range model 3 can go upto 501 kms in a good day with proper and even acceleration.

Interior, Comfort, and Connectivity

Tesla Model 3 interior is a game changer: Pictures | Tesla ...

The Tesla Model 3 undoubtedly, has an interior unlike any other car on the globe today. It has an outstanding simple design, with nearly everything controlled by the monolithic touchscreen in the center of the dashboard which is again futuristic. The Tesla’s low, flat floor makes for a spacious and airy feel inside. For drivers and co-passengers the front seats are supportive and comfortable, but the rear seats are cramped and uncomfortable. Rear seats can be utilized for short distance drives but it wont however be a good idea for long touring. Children will have fun at the rear seats.

Subsequently coming to the connectivity, it offers navigation, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity as standard. On the contrary the Model 3 is oddly not available with AM radio or Sirius XM satellite radio. Several internet-streaming radio options are standard. Android Auto or Apple CarPlay are not something which teslas aren’t fond of, hence, no connectivity. To make charging-station layovers more bearable, the Model 3 offers plenty of entertainment options on its central display, including Netflix, YouTube, and a host of arcade games.

Price

Tesla just raised the price of its $35,000 Model 3 car - Business ...

