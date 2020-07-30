Tenet Will Be Theatrical Release But Other WB Movies May Not, CEO Confirms

- Advertisement -

This places to mattress the unlikely nuclear possibility we previously dismissed: that Tenet might have a theatrical release in worldwide markets the place the coronavirus pandemic is healthier below management whereas being released on VOD within the U.S. That at all times appeared far-fetched, as a result of not solely wouldn’t it alienate WB’s North American exhibition companions, however, it could alienate Nolan himself who appropriately views theatrical moviegoing as “an important a part of our social life.” Rumors are swirling, together with at dependable commerce publication The Hollywood Reporter, that Tenet might have a theatrical rollout in some European and Asian markets as quickly as late August. In contrast, the studio would then plan to release the Nolan epic within the U.S. in September. However, contemplating the whole failure of management on the nationwide stage to fight the coronavirus within the U.S., we discover hoping for September to be near-magical pondering.

Extra intriguing, although is WB viewing a VOD and HBO Max release to be a viable possibility for Warner Bros. movies going ahead if (and when) the coronavirus pandemic drags into 2021. Whereas Stankey mentioned it was extremely unlikely that Wonder Woman 1984 would launch on VOD earlier than a theatrical run, he was not as emphatic about it as he was on the subject of Tenet.

However, the potential of Wonder Woman 1984 has a VOD rollout seems exceedingly distant in the meanwhile, if solely as a result of the film has an opportunity to cross $1 billion and make extra in a globally wholesome market than Tenet. The primary Wonder Woman film (earlier than the franchise established itself as a well-liked worldwide model) grossed greater than $800 million in 2017, far past the attain of the final two authentic Christopher Nolan motion pictures, Dunkirk and Interstellar. However then this assumes that anytime between fall 2020 and summer season 2021 turns into a viable moviegoing season, not like the previous 5 months of 2020.

Thus it’s straightforward to marvel which WB releases Stankey appears to suppose a digital launch might show logical for. The studio beforehand released Scoob! Straight to VOD, however that animated film already had spent nearly all of its advertising funds for a Might 2020 bow and lacked the excessive fan demand (or important enchantment) {that a} Nolan or Patty Jenkins movie would possibly generate.

Different completed or post-production movies at WB embody The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It—which was delayed to summer season 2021 ostensibly to complete up a small quantity of reshoots—The Many Saints of Newark, In the Heights, Godzilla vs. Kong, These Who Wish Me Dead, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot, which can also be anticipated to go through reshoots that the pandemic is delaying. WB additionally has a Mortal Kombat reboot and The Suicide Squad sequel in post-production with release dates scheduled for subsequent yr.