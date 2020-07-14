Home TV Series Teen Mom 2: Star Kailyn Lowry Just Revealed A Major Update About...
Teen Mom 2: Star Kailyn Lowry Just Revealed A Major Update About Her Pregnancy?

By- Santosh Yadav
Teen Mom two-star Kailyn Lowry just revealed a major update about her pregnancy. Through an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley,” Lowry disclosed that her burden has factored into her pregnancy this time around, as Us Weekly noted. According to the real celebrity, her pregnancy is deemed”high-risk” because of her weight. This news comes after the fact TV personality announced she was pregnant with her fourth son.

“I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been before I got pregnant, and obviously now while I’m pregnant,” Lowry clarified on her podcast on Thursday’s episode. Fortunately, even though this pregnancy is somewhat different for her, she assured fans that she hadn’t had any significant complications. “So that has been a little hard, but also I have not had any real complications. Like, I have not. My glucose is good. All my stuff is great. So I went into the doctor now, and I found a new doctor.”

Teen Mom 2

Though she said that she had not undergone any”real complications,” her physician didn’t warn her about her blood levels prior to birth, since they cautioned that one loses more blood with every pregnancy. She has never heard this warning despite previously giving birth to 3 20, although, Lowry noted that. She said, “I know that I’m anemic and I’ve known that I am anemic for decades, but he had been telling me how he wished to make sure I was taking my iron and I said,’Yeah,’ and he explained that with every pregnancy you shed more blood, which will be new to me. Why is this the first time that I hear this with an infant? Four at over 37 weeks?” Lowry originally planned to have a home birth. But, due to all this information that she received from her physicians, she may need to change up her birthing plan.

Also Read:   The 100 season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information
“This is currently the third doctor that is giving me another reason for why I should be induced instead of home birth,” she explained. “And then on top of it said,’Because you are anemic because you lose more blood with every infant, we would not wish to see you get a blood transfusion.'” Lowry noted that she is going to seek out another opinion regarding all of this. She stressed that, in spite of the fact that caregivers deemed her pregnancy”high-risk,” everything seems to be okay.”

