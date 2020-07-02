Home TV Series Netflix 'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault...
TV SeriesNetflix

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David Eason to the hospital after he was undergoing pain. The prior Teen Mother two-star told Celebration on June 8 that he’d be following up with an orthopedic doctor for an ultrasound and possible aspiration after developing a fluid-filled popliteal cyst behind his knee.
Days later on June 12, Eason was detained for supposedly pistol-whipping Evans’ buddy, James Spivey, from the neck using a Springfield handgun, telling him”I’ll blow your f–ing brains out!” According to the arrest warrant obtained from TMZ, the battle occurred when Eason got in an altercation with Evans’ friends, and when she returned into the house to find a few of her things, allegedly hit Spivey using the gun within a misunderstanding regarding auto keys. Eason has been released on an unsecured bond and will have to return to get a court hearing on July 6.

Also Read:   Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Evans announced on Facebook after his arrest that she would be departing Eason, writing on Facebook she and the kids that live with the bunch are”safe” Evans shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason and can also be the mommy to toddlers Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is father to daughter Maryssa.

Also Read:   Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

The former MTV personality continued, “I will take a couple of days out to myself to collect my thoughts and focus on what’s happening so I will not be on social websites much. I love you all for the support which you all have shown me and I’ll be more powerful and better than ever ” Afterwards, she told Celebration she had been”shaking and saddened” by the incident and ready to”proceed” in the connection to”find joy” for her and her kids. She wished the situation was”shot more severely” and that she didn’t agree with her now-estranged husband being released on an unsecured bond.

Also Read:   'Teen Mother 2' Celebrity Leah Messer says her life was Almost ended by her as her daughter battled muscular dystrophy

0COMMENTSAfter Eason shot and killed the family dog over the summer, which resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mother two along with the temporary removal of their children, the fact personality announced in October she had abandoned her husband and obtained a restraining order against him. In March, however, she disclosed she had determined to give her husband a second chance.

“I and he are deciding to work out things right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she explained on YouTube at the time. “A lot of things have changed. I and he have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

Also Read:   'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:'My Daughters Desire Me'
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Rick And Morty season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News

TV Series Rekha yadav -
"Rick and Morty" truly hit its stride in Season 4 to show runners Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, which is ironic because Season 3's...
Read more

God of War 5 :Release date, Price And All The Recant Updates

Gaming Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
God of War has been one of the PlayStation’s marvelous hits since its debut as a console exclusive in 2005. The blood-soaked, mythological adventure has...
Read more

God of war 5: Release Date, cast, plot And What is the Gameplay?

Gaming Rekha yadav -
God of War is the game that attracts crowds. Considering that 2018, Sony distributed and has established this match. God Of War is. From...
Read more

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up for new superhero movie Ball and Chain based on 1990

Celebrities Nitesh Jha -
  Dwayne Johnsonand Emily Blunt,the film, which is based on a 1990s comic of the equivalent name, centres around a married pair on the edge...
Read more

The Sims 5 release date? We have the details

Gaming Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
EA and Maxis have not yet announced the release date for The Sims 5 but most of the fans were hoping that the game...
Read more

Station 19 season 4 Release date confirmed ? Plot ?

TV Series Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
 
Also Read:   'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest
As per announcements, Station 19 has been renewed for Season 4. Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said “Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller...
Read more

Jurassic World 3: Sam Neill states that he, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum have significant roles are in the whole film.

Movies Anish Yadav -
Sam Neill says he and Authentic Jurassic Park celebrities Laura Dern and Jeff Golblum have important functions in Jurassic World: Dominion, Instead of just...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, cast, plot And All Other Updates

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch is just one of the first and longest-running displays on Amazon since 2014. Produced by Eric Overmyer for Amazon, the series takes its...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, cast, plot And Know Everything

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch is an American police web television series produced by Amazon Studios and Fabrik Entertainment and developed by Eric Overmyer. It was one of...
Read more

Cobra Kai season 3: Release Date, cast, plot And All Updates

TV Series Rekha yadav -
Release date: Cobra Kai Season 3 The Netflix community can soon appreciate the first two seasons since they'd be hitting the internet support. The series's...
Read more
© World Top Trend