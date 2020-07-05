Home TV Series Netflix 'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Arrest
'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Arrest

By- Naveen Yadav
Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David Eason to the hospital after he was undergoing pain. The prior Teen Mother two-star told Celebration on June 8 that he’d be following up with an orthopedic doctor for an ultrasound and possible aspiration after developing a fluid-filled popliteal cyst behind his knee.
Days later on June 12, Eason was detained for supposedly pistol-whipping Evans’ buddy, James Spivey, from the neck using a Springfield handgun, telling him”I’ll blow your f–ing brains out!” According to the arrest warrant obtained from TMZ, the battle occurred when Eason got in an altercation with Evans’ friends, and when she returned into the house to find a few of her things, allegedly hit Spivey using the gun within a misunderstanding regarding auto keys. Eason has been released on an unsecured bond and will have to return to get a court hearing on July 6.

Evans announced on Facebook after his arrest that she would be departing Eason, writing on Facebook she and the kids that live with the bunch are”safe” Evans shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason and can also be the mommy to toddlers Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is father to daughter Maryssa.

The former MTV personality continued, “I will take a couple of days out to myself to collect my thoughts and focus on what’s happening so I will not be on social websites much. I love you all for the support which you all have shown me and I’ll be more powerful and better than ever ” Afterwards, she told Celebration she had been”shaking and saddened” by the incident and ready to”proceed” in the connection to”find joy” for her and her kids. She wished the situation was”shot more severely” and that she didn’t agree with her now-estranged husband being released on an unsecured bond.

0COMMENTSAfter Eason shot and killed the family dog over the summer, which resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mother two along with the temporary removal of their children, the fact personality announced in October she had abandoned her husband and obtained a restraining order against him. In March, however, she disclosed she had determined to give her husband a second chance.

“I and he are deciding to work out things right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she explained on YouTube at the time. “A lot of things have changed. I and he have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

