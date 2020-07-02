TCL 65-Inch QLED TV Is Now 50% Off

- Advertisement -

Retailers are famous for supplying huge TV discounts as part of their 4th of July earnings, and we’ve just spotted two deals you should not miss. Currently, Best Buy has the TCL 8 Series 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $999.99. That’s 50% off, and among the very best TV deals, we’ve seen all year.

TCL screen

Best Buy also offers the TCL 8 Series 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $1,799.99. That’s $1,200 off and among the best TV sales approximately. TCL 65″ QLED Roku TV: was 1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series QLED TV offers a superb picture within an edge-to-edge layout, helping 1 billion colors. Insert in Dolby Atmos sound and mini-LED backlighting, and this is one of the best TV sales we have seen this vacation. TCL 75″ QLED Roku TV: was 2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also offers the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV available for $1,799.99. That’s $1,200 off and the best price we’ve seen with this fantastic TV. Within our TCL 8-Series, QLED Roku TV review, we praised its excellent picture quality, complete with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, the mini-LED backlight helps to deliver rich blacks and bright highlights.

Concerning audio, the TCL 8-Series also supplies a flourishing Dolby Atmos sound platform, providing 3D-like audio from a sleek package. The TV comprises 4 HDMI interfaces for game consoles and other devices and one USB port. Gamers are also happy to know that the 8-Series offers full-featured gambling support, including gambling at 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, and assistance for HDR10 in matches.

All in all, the TCL 8-series is the organization’s best premium TV ever. And now that it is possible to catch it for a non-premium price, this bargain is a no-brainer. More 4th of July sales

