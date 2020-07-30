Taskmaster Series 10: In the words of the official press release:

- Advertisement -

Mawaan Rizwan

Actor-comedian, quickly to be seen in Sky One unique comedy Two Weeks to Reside, co-starring Maisie Williams, and one of many prime new comics to seem on Harry Hill’s Clubnite. (Take a peek here and watch til the end).

Johnny Vegas

Shooting Stars, Ideally suited, Benidorm… maker of pottery teapots in an insanely quick house of time. Come on, it’s Johnny Vegas.

Our verdict? Glorious stuff. It’s significantly good to see Richard Herring make his debut on the show, which looks like an ideal match for his peculiar model of child-like glee and absurd obsessions. This has all of the makings of one other traditional line-up. Carry it on.

In the words of the official press release:

'Perched on their gleaming thrones shall be Greg Davies because the incomparable and omnipotent Taskmaster, and Alex Horne as his devoted sidekick and normal dogsbody, scoring the efforts of 5 prime comedians as they sort out perplexing and extraordinary challenges within the identify of seriously acclaimed entertainment.