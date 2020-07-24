Tanuj Virwani on ‘Inside Edge’ season 3: ‘My character will continue to evolve into a more mature individual’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is observing the most popular anniversary of this web series”Inside Edge”.

Siddhant had left his electronic introduction with Amazon Prime Video’s sports drama”Inside Edge”. Celebrating the anniversary of this show, Siddhant penned an emotional note on his social websites to mark the event and shared images with the group of”Inside Edge”.

3 decades back the coming of the Indian net and the very first show on @primevideoin. A game-changer sports drama, apart for me personally, and also an International Emmy Award nominee- INSIDE EDGE will always have a special spot within my heart. Prashant Kanaujia will probably be a part of this Mumbai Mavericks Though I will not be part of the year. Happy Anniversary! & Love you guys,” he wrote.

Siddhant was commended for his performance. He had reprised his role in this series’ next season.