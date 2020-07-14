Home TV Series Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And All Details
Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And All Details

By- Ajeet Kumar
Taboo is a BBC period drama action tv series produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker.

The series is set in the year 1814 and follows our protagonist James Delaney. Who has returned after twelve years in Africa with fourteen diamonds to England?

As the show progresses farther, we witness the unexpected death of James’ dad and the nearing war of England with The USA.

It showcased us both the dark and negative side of London in the 19th Century. The show also sheds some light on politics, business corruption, gangs, the working class’s distress, the increase of wealth of this wealthy, etc. in the 19th Century.

The show was the very first time January 2017 premiered in the United Kingdom on BBC One station on the 7th. And on FX station in the USA on 10th January 2017.

When will Taboo season 2 going to be aired?

It has been nearly three decades since this series’ first season was released. The next season is postponed for one reason or another. In the beginning, the schedule of Tom Hardy came, and now the international pandemic became the barrier from the production of the season. The season’s date is not revealed, and the fans will need to wait to date.

What Is the Storyline?

Season 2 will be in continuation of the previous season. The season ended with his buddies and James sailing somewhere.

But where they’re currently sailing to is still unknown. So this mystery will be solved in Season 2. The makers have been quite discreet about the Season 2 narrative. So we do not know what will happen in the season.

However, the one thing which manufacturers have stated that Season 2 will be packaged with a few mind-blowing actions and Storyline.

Who all will be cast in season 2 of Taboo?

We can see the majority of the characters reprising their roles. Tom Hardy is going to be back as James Keziah Delaney and Leo Bill as Benjamin Wilton. Apart, the characters are anticipated to be viewed:

  • Oona Chaplin (Zipla Geary)
  • Jefferson Hall (Thorne Geary)
  • Leo Bill (Benjamin Wilton),
  • Michael Kelly (Edgar Dumbarton)
  • Jonathan Pryce (Sir Stuart Strange)
