Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Will Tom Hardy Be Back As James Delaney?

Taboo Season 2 will soon be released. The series received lots of good reviews. Hence, the season for its Tom Hardy starrer series was announced in March of 2017. The show is renewed for two seasons that were as well.

Taboo Season 2

Taboo is an American TV series that was aired on BBC. The series is based in the 19th century London. The series describes the darker side of London at that time. It addresses the political as well as business corruption happening in London. The series also showed many problems in London at the moment.

Cast of Taboo

The cast of this Taboo comprises Tom Hardy (James Keziah Delaney), Jessie Buckley (Lorna Delaney), Jefferson Hall (Thorne Geary), Oona Chaplin (Zilpha Geary), Leo Bill (Benjamin Wilton), Stephen Graham (Atticus), David Hyannis (Brace).

The storyline of Taboo Season 2

The plot of Taboo is roughly James Delaney, who had lived in Africa with diamonds for a long time. The story is about him returning to England after a long time. He is returning to England to attend the funeral of his father.

He understands that the war between America and Britain is on the verge of finishing soon. This show’s story will be taken around all the terrible things going on at that moment in London.

The year of Taboo will show us the rationale behind James’s tattoo. It will show James is fighting the East India Company. The season is going to be a lot thrilling compared to previous ones.

Release Date of Taboo Season 2

The show’s newest season was supposed to come out in 2020. It had been delayed due to this Covid-19 pandemic on the planet. There are no trailers available. The series is destined to be released at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

