Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Other Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Taboo, a BBC television play, which was declared to have a second season in March of 2017, has not been started production yet.

Find out why and answer your questions about the season of the series.

About The Show

The series premiered in January of 2017 and was received with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series received an approval rating of 78% based on 45 reviews. The critical consensus, “After a slow start, Taboo takes hold as a mysterious, dark, and frequently brutal period drama with plenty of promise as a series — most especially Tom Hardy’s exceptionally watchable performance”.

The show is a period drama. It follows James Delaney, who has returned to the U.K. from Africa following twelve years with 14 diamonds. After the death of his father, the show portrays the dark side of London of the 19th century. It’s riddled with gang violence, corruption, and inequality.

Taboo Season 2 Release Date

The filming of the second season was supposed to begin in ancient 2018. However, 2018 went by, and we heard no news. Steven Knight and Tom Hardy both became busy. Hardy had other commitments like Venom, Fonzo, along with other matters. Knight needed to care for his show Peaky Blinders that are powerful.

From Knight regarding the series, we had an upgrade in 2019. He said that filming of this series would not begin until premature 2020 or 2019.

The screenplay isn’t an issue—rather Hardy schedule. Thus, we don’t know when to expect a different season of this series.