Taboo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News

Taboo is a BBC season drama action tv series made by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker.

The show is set in the year 1814 and follows our main protagonist James Delaney. Who has returned after twelve years in Africa with two stolen diamonds to England?

As the show progresses farther, we see the unexpected departure of James’ dad and the war of England together with The USA.

It showcased us both the dark and negative side of London from the 19th century. The show also sheds some light on politics, business corruption, gangs, the misery of the working class, the growth of wealth of this rich, etc. in the 19th Century.

The series was the first time January 2017 premiered in the United Kingdom on BBC One station on the 7th. And on FX channel in the USA on 10th January 2017.

Taboo Season 2 Release Date

Sometime back in 2019, there came news in the writer’s room of the series”Taboo.” That they’re done writing the show’s script to the Season two.

With this good news, the makers were very excited. And they’d declared they soon would start the shooting for Season 2 in the year 2020.

However, the same couldn’t happen due to the outbreak of this Coronavirus. And after accepting the current situation. The possibility of restarting the filming of Taboo Season 2 seems bleak.

Since the series is put in the pre-production model, it is going to take a long, long time until Season 2 is released . Most Likely it might hit on our TV screens late.

What Is the Storyline?

Season two is going to be in continuation of the prior season. The season ended with his friends and James sailing somewhere.

However, where they are currently sailing is still unknown. So this puzzle will be solved in Season two. The manufacturers have been quite discreet. So we don’t know what will be happening in the upcoming season.

However, the one thing which manufacturers have stated that Season 2 will probably be packaged with Storyline that is exciting and some mind-blowing activity.