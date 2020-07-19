Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here

- Advertisement -

Taboo is an American TV series that aired on BBC. With its release, it gained a lot of popularity among the viewers. The viewers very much appreciated the fantastic storyline showing the dark side of London in the 19th century, and people eagerly demanded for the new season of the show. Finally, we have some news regarding the second season of Taboo. Let us know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

After the first season in 2017, the new or the second season was supposed to be released this year, but the ongoing pandemic lead to the postponed of the dates, and till now no official release dates have been released. However, it can be expected to be released by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

CAST

The cast of the show will return. This includes Tom Hardy (James Keziah Delaney), Jessie Buckley (Lorna Delaney), Jefferson Hall (Thorne Geary), Oona Chaplin (Zilpha Geary), Leo Bill (Benjamin Wilton), Stephen Graham (Atticus), David Hyannis (Brace).

PLOT

The storyline, as mentioned, shows the dark side od 19th century London, showing the business corruption, political rivalries, and even the rise of gangs at that time.

The story shows James Delaney, who’d lived with diamonds for quite a while in Africa. He returned to England to attend his father’s funeral, where he discovered the war between America and Britain is on the verge of ending, also showing the condition of London at the same time.

Season 2 is expected to continue the story and show some more exciting scenes of dark London. Let us all wait for the same.