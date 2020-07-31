Home TV Series Taboo Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!!
TV Series

Taboo Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Taboo is a television series belonging to the period drama genre. The first season of Taboo has eight episodes in total.

Taboo has received good reviews from critics as well as the audience. Taboo has a rating of 8.4 on IMDB and a rating of 76% on rotten tomatoes.

Taboo

Taboo Season 2 Release Date:

After the first season of Taboo finished its run in 2017, the makers renewed the series for another season. As of now, two more seasons of Taboo is in the making. Writer Steven Knight revealed in 2017 that Taboo: Season 2 is in the scripting stages. Later, both Steven Knight and Tom Hardy got busy with their further projects. But, they assured that they are always working on the script for Taboo: Season 2.

Two years passed and then the makers revealed that shooting for Taboo: Season 2 will be starting in 2020. That is when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and filming of series and movies was stopped all over the world. Now, filming of Taboo has not yet been started and we do not have an official release date. Even if shooting starts, expect Taboo: Season 2 to release somewhere in late 2021 or early 2022!

Taboo Season 2 Plot:

Taboo Season 2 will be continuing from where it was left off in season 1. In season 2, we will get to see the further story of James. At the end of Season 1, it is shown that James and his allies start their sail to a new location. 

The makers revealed that Taboo: Season 2 will be set in the west. However, they didn’t reveal where exactly. They also revealed that it would deal more with narcotics and all. 

Taboo Season 2 Cast:

As of now, only Tom Hardy has been officially cast to star in the second season of Taboo. Apart from him, no other cast has been officially confirmed. But, it is expected that the cast from the previous season of Taboo may return in the second season too. The cast of Taboo: Season 1 includes Tom Hardy, Jessie Buckley, Stephen Graham, David Hayman, Edward Hogg, Tom Hollander, and many others. 

Suraj Pillai

