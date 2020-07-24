- Advertisement -

T-Mobile will close down its 3G community in January 2021.

annually earlier AT&T plans to retire the same network regular.

A leak reveals that T-Mobile intends to demand all handset manufacturers to support VoLTE calls or phone service over 4G.

and warn clients that own oblivious devices to update their handsets.

An announcement from T-Mobile suggests that devices that encourage VoLTE calls currently signify”the overwhelming bulk of devices on the community .”

But in case you have an older device which uses 3G for regular voice calls.

you are going to need to upgrade to something newer. The company will soon inform its customers about the upcoming shift.

An internal record that Android Police obtained claims that the carrier will require all new devices on the system to encourage VoLTE starting with August 4th.

That way, subscribers who purchase new devices will make certain to get a device compatible with T-Mobile’s future network arrangement.

Existing customers with phones that can not encourage 4G calls will be notified about the change in some stage”soon”

“We’re making great progress building a really transformative nationwide 5G network.

As part of this, we will be phasing out some older technologies over the years to free up even more capacity for LTE and 5G.

” that a T-Mobile spokesperson informed Android Police.

“In preparation for that and also to give customers the best experience.

T-Mobile will need a VoLTE capable apparatus

those activating new lines at T-Mobile will need a VoLTE capable apparatus.

which is all we have offered for years and signifies the overwhelming bulk of devices around the network.”

Unlike AT&T, that has a record detailing the apparatus that support VoLTE (or even HD Voice).

T-Mobile does not possess a record of compatible handsets that will continue to work following the network update.

But the message above seems to suggest that the majority of people should not be affected by the shift.

Android Police speculates that MVNO carriers which use T-Mobile’s system could also be affected by the change.

The report states it’s unclear whether Sprint devices will be impacted by 3G shutdown come January.

as Sprint has always blocked devices not certified for its networks.

The certification process included VoLTE support.

It’s simple to check if you’re apparatus can manage VoLTE calls.

Just head into the Settings app and look for the option under Mobile Settings.

That said, keep paying attention to alarms from T-Mobile, if you have an older apparatus.

A smartphone update could be advisable if you have an old handset.

