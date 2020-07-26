Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date, cast, Plot, Trailer And Director/Writer

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s‘Sweet Magnolias‘ is all set to make its return. The show will be coming with the 3 buddies Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. Season 1 of the drama series received positive comments from audiences and critics.

Set in the fictional Serenity’ Sweet Magnolias, 2′ centers around the lives of 3 friends. Here are the facts about the series Since the second season will premiere soon.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the production have not disclosed the release date. In a meeting with Glamour, showrunner Sheryl J Anderson stated, “I do not know how to do this show without kissing, so we would like to be sure everyone is safe and feels comfortable returning to this fire of Serenity.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot

‘Sweet Magnolias’ is an American drama that revolves around 3 friends living in Serenity, South Carolina. The show also focuses on setbacks and the challenges faced by the 3 buddies. It’s based on Sherryl Woods’Sweet Magnolias’ book series.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

Netflix has confirmed that the three chief prospects Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, will reunite. In an interview with Glamour, Anderson said, “I am thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a team that I love so much. It’s such a valentine to everyone who worked so tough to make Serenity such a beautiful location. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we anticipate doing that over Zoom too.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Director/Writer

The first author of the book will probably be working on the series with showrunner Sheryl J Anderson. Norman Buckley will direct the show and Daniel Paulson is going to be the executive producer. In a tweet, Woods confirmed that she will be bringing a lot of sweet Magnolias’ on-screen. She tweeted, “It might take TWO more seasons for what you want. Or three. Or .” The authors of Sweet Magnolias’ tweeted, “Pour it out! #SweetMagnolias is coming back for a Season 2. We can’t wait to welcome all of you back to Serenity with Dana Sue Maddie, Helen, and the whole gang. Ten more episodes of margaritas, adore, and a few surprises.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer

The preview of this second season is not out yet.

