‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All New Latest Updates On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ is all set to make its return with Season 2. The show will be coming with the three buddies Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. Season 1 of the drama show received positive feedback from viewers and critics.

Set in the Serenity ‘Sweet Magnolias, two’ centers around the lives of three friends. Since the season will soon be premiering, here are all the details about the series.

Release date

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers have not disclosed the release date. In an interview with Glamour, showrunner Sheryl J Anderson stated, “I do not know how to do this show without kissing. Thus we would like to be sure everyone is safe and feels comfortable returning to the passion of Serenity.”

Where to watch

The series will premiere on Netflix.

Plot

‘Sweet Magnolias’ is an American drama that revolves around the lives of three friends living in South Carolina, in Serenity. The show also focuses on the drawbacks and challenges. It’s based on Sherryl Woods’Sweet Magnolias’ book series.

Cast

Netflix has confirmed that all the three leads Brooke Elliott Joanna Garcia Swisher, and Heather Headley will reunite. In an interview with Glamour, Anderson said, “I am thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a team that I love so much. It is such a valentine to everybody who worked so tough to make Serenity such a gorgeous place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I had been jumping up and down while texting each other, and we anticipate doing this over Zoom too.”

Joanna will play the character of Maddie Townsend, who’s a divorced woman and lives in Serenity, South Carolina.

The prior roadway’ star will essay the character of Dana Sue Sullivan in a restaurant who confronts troubles in raising her daughter alone.

Heather Headley will be portraying the character of Helen Decatur, a lawyer by profession who loves the little city of Serenity with her two best friends.

Director/Writer

The first author of this publication, Sherryl Woods, will work on the show with showrunner Sheryl J Anderson. Norman Buckley will direct the series, and Daniel Paulson will be the executive producer. In a tweet, Woods confirmed that she would be attracting more sweet Magnolias’ on-screen. She tweeted, “It could take TWO more seasons for what you want. Or three. Or four.” The writers of’Sweet Magnolias’ tweeted”out it! #SweetMagnolias is officially coming back for a Season two. We can’t wait to welcome y’ back to Serenity with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the whole gang. Ten episodes of margaritas, love, and a few surprises.”

Trailer

The trailer of this next season is not out yet. We will update this article with additional information.

If you like this, you may love these:

‘Gilmore Girls’

‘Gossip Girl’

‘Sex and the City’

‘Glow’

‘two Broke Women.’