Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewed Updates

One of Netflix’s biggest sleeper hits of 2020 is going to be returning for a second installment in the near future. Sweet Magnolias, the Southern-set dramedy that debuted back in May, became a fairly fast hit with TV fans, as it invests some serious time on the Netflix Top 10 list. The show remained among the streamer’s most popular shows weeks after its debut, and it is getting rewarded with another setup for its success.

Netflix recently announced that Sweet Magnolias would be returning for a second season, although no release date has been given. That makes sense, seeing as how there is not just a true timetable for getting productions back up and running. Fortunately, Sweet Magnolias are just one of Netflix’s less costly scripted shows, so getting through the shoot should not take too much time once filming is really permitted to begin.

When is the Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date?

Exciting news: Netflix affirmed that Sweet Magnolias is coming for another season! Remember until it’s safe to do this after the outbreak that filming won’t start. The series is filmed in Georgia. Also, Deadline reports that the film and TV productions in the Peach State are going to be affected by the continuing health crisis.

What has the cast said about season 2?

Soon after Netflix’s announcement, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who performs Maddie, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, even teasing that season 2 will be packed with”hope, comfort, drama, and goodness.”

It may not come as a surprise, but the whole Sweet Magnolias cast was speaking about season 2 long until Netflix broke the information. Heather Headley, who plays Helen, explained what she expects to watch in the upcoming season during an interview with The Sun: “I think that it sets it up for season 2 for [viewers] to figure out’ Why did you go out, why are you back, what is happening, why is he, why isn’t she here?’ That type of thing. I am hoping the world enables us to have a season 2.”

Because of the bombshell in Bill’s episode, actor Chris Klein was optimistic about a different go-around. “I really do believe it was constantly Dan Paulson and Sheryl J. Anderson’s goal to move this past the season,” he told The Sun prior to Netflix’s announcement. “And I, for one, really, really hope that we get that chance. Selfishly because I would like to find out what happens to Bill Townsend.” (Same.)

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson knows that fans are”nervous about continuing,” so she is”ready to go back in a hot second” when it’s safe to do so. When the present health crisis subsides, co-executive director and producer Norman Buckley intends to get back to business: “As we could meet again, we would go right to that [season 2].”

Will the entire Sweet Magnolias cast return for season 2?

All signs are pointing to yes. Until Netflix affirms more information regarding the show’s future, it’s unclear which members of this cast will come back. According to everybody’s positive reaction, it’s safe to say that they’re all on board for round two.

What will the second season be about?

Let us start with what fans already know: If Sweet Magnolias is picked up for another season, it’s going to address Kyle’s condition after the car accident, and who was in the car with him. Then it’ll likely tackle everybody’s top questions, such as, but not limited to: Can Maddie take Bill back? Who will be Isaac’s birth parents? Is there hope for Helen and Erik? Can Ty and Annie ever get together? Is Noreen still in the film?

JoAnna expects to stir up play with her character’s new boyfriend, Cal, When the show addresses the top concerns in Serenity. “For Maddie, I want her to have that moment that she has blown something up really great with Cal. I’d like to observe that journey and that honest moment for her to find it out and to sort of let the dust settle a bit,” she told AfterBuzzTV.

Fortunately, the writers of the show have loads of stuff to use. The Netflix series relies on Sherryl Woods’ novels by the exact same name, and the writer claims that the very first season pulls in the first three books in the 11-book series. That means you will find eight more books for the writers to pull from — at least a couple more seasons, right?