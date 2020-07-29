Home TV Series Netflix Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewed For Season...
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix?

By- Santosh Yadav
Sweet Magnolias will return for a second go-round. Netflix has revived the series for another season, with celebrities Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley all set to return.

Sweet Magnolias, predicated on Sherryl Woods’ favourite series of books published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and professions in the charming little town of Serenity, SC.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR SWEET MAGNOLIAS SEASON 2

Season among Sweet Magnolias premiered in May 2020 on Netflix and Netflix has already renewed the series for a season two fans are going gaga over this news and are filled with surprise as we can’t wait to see what happens next for this series.

We do not have any information on the official release date to the series, but we guess that it will be back by the end of 2021.

Here’s the official tweet produced by Sweet Magnolia in their Twitter account.

CAST FOR SWEET MAGNOLIA SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members we will see in Sweet Magnolia season 2

  • s JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie
  • Heather Headley as Helen
  • Brook Elliott as Dana
  • Logan Allen as Kyle
  • Carson Rowland as Tyler
  • Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR SWEET MAGNOLIA SEASON 2

The show revolves around a trio of best friends who start working in creating a spa and starting their own small business season one ended on a gloomy ending.

Fans can’t wait to see what season two brings to the trio; we’ll keep lovers updated on the latest news about season 2 of Sweet Magnolia till then continue reading together with us!

Santosh Yadav

