Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Probably Cancelled At Netflix! Here’s Why

- Advertisement -

Fantastic news for Sweet Magnolias lovers – the series has just been confirmed for another season!

Joanna Garcia Swisher (who performs Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue) and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) are all set to return for the mega-popular Netflix collection, which was released earlier this season.

If you happen to require a recap about the time, it’s based upon the Sherryl Woods books of the same name and follows three best mates who live in the tiny, quaint town of Serenity, near Charleston, South Carolina.

Featuring 10 episodes, the show follows Helen, Maddie and Dana Sue as they live their fantasy of opening a spa together, all of them while navigating divorce, professions and family life.

Justin Bruening seems as Cal Maddox, Maddie’s love attention, Chris Klein stars as Bill Townsend, Maddie’s ex-husband who has abandoned his family for his pregnant mistress (played with Jamie Lynn Spears) and Carson Rowland as Tyler”Ty” Townsend, Maddie’s son.

When the show dropped on Netflix earlier this year, fans were loving it, with many calling it a grownup version of Gilmore Girls.

Has the show been canceled at Netflix?

Definitely not! Though Netflix hasn’t said anything regarding the renewal of the show, we’re expecting to hear about it shortly. Well, we have to give it a few more weeks. Now the series is quite young for Netflix to choose whether to renew the show.

Generally, Netflix takes around 2 or a month from the release of a series to declare anything. I can know that it has been two months, and there is no information concerning the show from Netflix. It might have something to do with the situation that is pandemic. Work in businesses has slowed down, so I suppose it’s going to be a while before we get some information regarding the series.

The popularity of the show around the internet suggests that there’ll be another season of the show—additionally, there a lot of tales to be advised.

When might the second season release?

This would be something to guess right now given the current situation of the world and the number of shows already on hold. I do not feel that creation for the next season would start anytime around this season. Therefore, the launch will also be postponed in precisely the same manner.