Sweet magnolias season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

The drama series based on Sherryl Woods’ novels broke out following its premiere in May.

Netflix is plotting a return on Serenity.

The streamer has renewed its drama series Sweet Magnolias for another season. The show, based on a collection of novels by best-selling author Sherryl Woods, earned mostly positive reviews from both critics and viewers (Netflix doesn’t release detailed viewing figures for its shows). The series wasn’t highlighted in the business’s quarterly earnings).

Sweet Magnolias is Netflix’s second entrant at the Hallmark-Esque romantic drama area, following the December 2019 introduction of the Virgin River. That show has been renewed for another season.

Set in the literary Serenity, South Carolina, Sweet Magnolias centers on three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and professions in their charming little town. The cast also includes Carson Rowland, Jamie Lynn Spears, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) is the showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson (Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores) and Woods also executive produce. The show is a Daniel J. Paulson manufacturing company.

The show joins a listing of current Netflix renewals, including Mindy Kaling’s Never, Have Ever, Gentefied, Following Life, Kenya Barris Number BlackAF and Lucifer (for a sixth and final season).