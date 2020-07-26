Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Break out the margaritas or Chef Erik’s brownies because Sweet Magnolias that the surprise Netflix struck of the summertime is coming back for a second season. The streaming service supported the fantastic news to Glamour, adding that celebrities JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley (who perform best buddies Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, along with Helen Decatur) will be back for more love and play in the picturesque town of Serenity, South Carolina.

“it is a dream come true,” showrunner and executive producer Sheryl Anderson informs Glamour from her home in Los Angeles. “I am thrilled and eager to return with a throw and a crew that I adore so much. It is such a valentine to everyone who worked so tough to make Serenity such a gorgeous place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we anticipate doing this over Zoom too.”

When is the Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date?

Exciting news: Netflix affirmed that Sweet Magnolias is coming for another season! Remember until it is safe to do this after the outbreak that filming will not begin. The show is filmed in Georgia. Also, Deadline reports that the movie and TV productions at the Peach State are going to be affected by the continuing health crisis.

What has the cast said about season 2?

Shortly after Netflix’s announcement, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, that plays Maddie, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, even teasing that season 2 will be packed with”trust, comfort, play, and goodness.”

It may not come as a surprise, but the entire Sweet Magnolias cast has been talking about season 2 long until Netflix broke the news. Heather Headley, who plays Helen, explained what she expects to watch in the coming season during an interview with The Sun: “I think that it sets it up for season 2 for [audiences ] to figure out’ Why did you go away, why are you back, what is happening, why is he here, why isn’t she here?’ That kind of thing. I am hoping the world enables us to have a season 2.”

Because of Bill’s bombshell from the season 1 finale episode, actor Chris Klein was hopeful for a different go-around. “I do believe it was constantly Dan Paulson and Sheryl J. Anderson’s aim to move this beyond the season 1,” he advised The Sun prior to Netflix’s announcement. “And I, for one, really, really hope that we get this chance. Selfishly because I would like to find out what happens to Bill Townsend.” (Same.)

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson understands that lovers are”nervous about keeping on,” so she’s”ready to go back in a hot second” when it’s safe to do so. Once the current health crisis subsides, co-executive director and producer Norman Buckley intends to get back to business: “As we can meet again, we’d go right to that [season 2].”

Will the entire Sweet Magnolias cast return for season 2?

All indications are pointing to yes. Until Netflix confirms more details regarding the show’s future, it is uncertain which cast members will come back. Based on everybody’s positive reaction, it is safe to say they’re all on board for round two.

What will the second season be about?

Let’s start with what fans already know: If Sweet Magnolias is picked up for another season, it’s going to address Kyle’s condition following the car crash, as well as who else was in the car with him. Then it will probably tackle everyone’s top questions, for example, but not limited to: Will Bill Be taken by Maddie back? Who are Isaac’s birth parents? Can there be hope for Erik and Helen? Can Annie and Ty ever get together? Is Noreen still in the film?

JoAnna expects to stir up play along with her character’s new boyfriend once the series addresses the top concerns in Serenity. “For Maddie, I need her to have that moment that she’s blown something up really good with Cal. I’d like to see that journey and reasonable time for her to figure it out and to sort of let the dust settle a bit,” she advised AfterBuzzTV.

Luckily, the writers of the show have plenty of material to use. The Netflix series is based on Sherryl Woods’ books from precisely the same name. Also, the writer claims that the very first season pulls from the first three books in the 11-book series. That means you will find eight more novels for the authors to pull off from — at least a couple more seasons, right?