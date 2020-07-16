Sweet Magnolias season 2: here are all the details regarding it

- Advertisement -

After the release of such a blockbuster season of sweet Magnolias, fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation whether there will be the second season or not. Well, there is not any official announcement regarding the same till now.

WILL THERE BE SEASON 2 OR NOT?

So if we try to estimate based on the available information then we can reach the following conclusion. The first season was released in May 2020. It comprised of 10 episodes. The story is taken from the books. The stories are there from 3 books. In total 11 books are there. So 8 books are left. So to cover the remaining story, season 2 will be there. And if we see the whole episodes and number of books, they may be more seasons can also be there.

WHAT ABOUT THE RELEASE DATE?

Since there is no official announcement, so we can not say anything about the release date. There is no official announcement until now. But since the first season has been released in May only. And the situations are not good enough for the production of the next season so I think we will have to wait for a long. So let us see when will we get to see season 2. We hope that the wait will not be that much longer.

WHAT ABOUT THE STORY?

As we have seen for the previous season, the story was of three girls. These are – Maddie, Dana, and Helen. The girls were there in the city of South Carolina. In the coming season, until it has not been announced as well. But we can expect the story to be continued from there only. We can expect a trio of them to be engaged in more adventures. We can expect the story to be continued from there. So let us see what will happen in the second season when it will be renewed by Netflix.

Now since there is no official announcement and no trailer as well. So we can not say anything more about this. So let us pray that it will launch soon and we will get the season soon.