Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date And Renewal

Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias finished on a note which left its fans the series relies on a series of the novel by writer Sherryl Woods fans are desperately waiting to hear more.

Thus, without wasting time let’s enter the details about Sweet Magnolias season 2.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date And Renewal

Season one of Sweet Magnolias premiered in May 2020 on Netflix has renewed the show for a season 2 all fans are going gaga over this information and are filled with surprise as we can’t wait to see what happens next for the series.

We guess it will be back by the end of 2021, although we do not have any information on the release date for the show.

Here is the tweet.

Pour it out! 🌸 #SweetMagnolias is officially coming back for a Season 2!! We can’t wait to welcome y’all back to Serenity with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the whole gang. Ten more episodes of margaritas, love, and a few surprises. 👀🌸 @sweetmagnolias @netflix pic.twitter.com/Z2jNucp6fw — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) July 23, 2020

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

Here’s a listing of cast members We’ll find in Sweet Magnolia season 2

s JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie

Heather Headley as Helen

Brook Elliott as Dana

Logan Allen as Kyle

Carson Rowland as Tyler

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot

The show revolves around a trio of friends who start working together in creating a spa and starting their small business season one ended on a gloomy ending.

Fans can not wait to see what season 2 attracts for the trio, and we will keep fans updated on the latest news about season two of Sweet Magnolia until then continue reading with us!

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer