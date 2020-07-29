Home Entertainment Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date And Renewal
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date And Renewal

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias finished on a note which left its fans the series relies on a series of the novel by writer Sherryl Woods fans are desperately waiting to hear more.

Thus, without wasting time let’s enter the details about Sweet Magnolias season 2.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date And Renewal

Season one of Sweet Magnolias premiered in May 2020 on Netflix has renewed the show for a season 2 all fans are going gaga over this information and are filled with surprise as we can’t wait to see what happens next for the series.

We guess it will be back by the end of 2021, although we do not have any information on the release date for the show.

Here is the tweet.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

Here’s a listing of cast members We’ll find in Sweet Magnolia season 2

  • s JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie
  • Heather Headley as Helen
  • Brook Elliott as Dana
  • Logan Allen as Kyle
  • Carson Rowland as Tyler
  • Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot

The show revolves around a trio of friends who start working together in creating a spa and starting their small business season one ended on a gloomy ending.

Fans can not wait to see what season 2 attracts for the trio, and we will keep fans updated on the latest news about season two of Sweet Magnolia until then continue reading with us!

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
