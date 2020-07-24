Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix.

- Advertisement -

The drama series according to Sherryl Woods’ books broke out after its premiere in May.

Netflix is plotting a return.

The streamer has revived its drama show, Sweet Magnolias, to get another season. The series, according to a collection of books by bestselling writer Sherryl Woods, made mostly positive reviews from the critics and audiences (Netflix does not release detailed viewing figures for its shows, and the show was not emphasized in the firm’s quarterly earnings).

Sweet Magnolias is Netflix’s next entrant at the Hallmark-Esque romantic drama area, after the December 2019 introduction of Virgin River. That show has been renewed for another season.

Set in the literary Serenity, South Carolina, Sweet Magnolias centers around three best buddies, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) since they juggle associations, family and careers within their enchanting little town. The cast includes Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, and Chris Klein.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) is the showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson (Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores) and Woods also executive produce. The series is a Daniel J. Paulson manufacturing company.

The show joins a listing of recent Netflix renewals which also contains Mindy Kaling’s Never Have Ever, Gentefied, Following Life, Kenya Barris Number BlackAF, and Lucifer (for a sixth and last season).