Suzuki Jimny – All You Must Know !!

- Advertisement -

Is there any better way to pay Suzuki a tribute for nearly 50 years in history? Well, the last generation of the Jimny came almost two decades back. Suzuki finally revealed the new generation Suzuki Jimny for the European market. The fluorescent color looks really good on it. The smaller sibling of the Suzuki Gypsy, the Jimny is a result of the company’s 4WD technology. It is indeed one of the most authentic off-roaders that are now only small but also lightweight. We expect the same from the Jimny.

PERFORMANCE AND SPECS?

Suzuki will offer two variants: The Jimny for Japan and Asian markets where as the Jimny Sierra for the European and American Markets. The Jimny will be 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,725 in height, with a ground clearance of 205 mm. The Jimny Sierra, on the other hand, measures a good 3,550 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, 1,730 mm height and a higher ground clearance of 210 mm. Wheelbase for both the models remains at 2,250 mm.

The new Suzuki Jimny will come in two engine options. On one hand, the Jimny will come with a 658 cc, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that offers a maximum of 64 bhp and develops a peak torque of 96 Nm. The Jimny Sierra on the other hand features a 1.5-litre K15B, four-cylinder, petrol engine churning out 100 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission. AWD system as standard will be a plus point.

INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR?

On the inside, you get black interiors. While the cabin has horizontal lines defined by the instrument panel. Vertical lines for the meter cluster and a 7-inch infrared touchscreen.

The 2020 Suzuki Jimny maintains its square body. The upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet have their visual appeal. The dipped driver and passenger window lines expand visibility from the side windows. While the front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps.

PRICE IN INDIA?

Will it come to India? Well we do hope it comes, but the company has made no announcements to launch it here as of now. Furthermore, if the Jimny is launched, it will be priced close to 8 Lakhs. If we get the Sierra, of course it will cost about 11 lakhs.