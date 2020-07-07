Sushant’s Last Movie’s, Dil Bechara’ Trailer Is Out

- Advertisement -

Dil Bechara movie trailer is now live on YouTube. Fox star has unveiled the trailer which is over two and a half minutes. This is Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie.

The trailer was launched last evening on YouTube as well as Disney+Hotstar platforms. On YouTube, the trailer has gained over 22 Million views and over 5 million likes in the first 19 hours. It is also the number one trending video on YouTube.

Dil Bechara will be out on July 24th. The movie, which is based on the bestselling novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green. Tells the story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story.

Dil Bechara is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic film ‘The Fault in our Stars’. The producers originally had scheduled its release for May 8. But postponed it due to the lockdown. During this interregnum, its lead star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14.

The movie is one among the many which will be launched on the OTT platform this year. Disney Plus Hotstar will premier set to release a slew of movies directly on the platform. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role apart from Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant.

Play a cancer patients, who meet at a support group. Oscar winning music director A R Rahman has set the tune for the movie’s songs.

To celebrate the legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers on Disney Plus Hotstar platform from July 24.

This will be Disney Plus Hotstar’s second movie premiere after Artemis Fowl last month. In the coming days, the platform will be streaming new movies like Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, and more.