“Supernatural Season 15”: Will “Jared Padalecki” and “Jensen Ackles” return in the upcoming season? Click to know!

By- Naveen Yadav
Supernatural –“Back and to the Future” — Picture Number: SN1502b_0176r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The black fantasy revolves around Sam, Dean, Jack, and Castiel with Sam, Dean, and Castiel trying to escape from zombies and getting caught in the hands of the devil. The series moves quickly with the utmost thrill and horror-filled with ghosts, zombies, and corpses which are premiered on The CW. The series was made by Eric Kripke, premiered on October 10, 2019.

The season is made up of 20 episodes. The show needed to conclude May 2020 but stopped because of the pandemic. I 7 leftover episodes 5 has been completed and the previous two are yet to be shot. This is the season as show-runners together with Robert and Andrew Dabb. DJ Qualls and Jim Beaver will be the special guests. The 13th episode is named the Child of Destiny.

Release date: Supernatural Season 15

October 2019(13 episodes), late 2020(Other 7 episodes)

Cast: Supernatural Season 15
Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester
Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester
Misha Collins as Castiel
Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline/Belphegor

Plot: Supernatural Season 15

The story revolves around the seekers attempting to hunt the beasts

From the initial 13 episodes, the souls in the hell contact the earth and attempt to ruin the earth because of that sam, dean, and Castiel are fighting them and arresting them in a bay with the help of Rowena. Later they fight hard to halt the spirits from hell and at precisely the same time a teenaged girl goes missing. Dean and Sam begin investing in the event and one day get surprised by their old friend’s trip. Castiel investigates the situation of the missing teen.

They return to their patterns and Dean Sam And Castiel find a way to defeat Chuck. Cass and dean work to find chuck. They get the quest to locate the god to rescue the world from souls. They fight with the spirits and send them back. They move in search of god and end up at Jo’s.

The 13th episode ends with Castiel asking sam to do the odd to aid the brothers to find the quest. Death is unavoidable. Sam in this season loses Ketch, Rowena, and his frenemies. Dean’s plan and sam would be to kill god,” which occurs from the event. It ends up with both of them wondering if they kill a god, what will happen next.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

