Supernatural Season 15 when fans will get a closure!!

A long journey of 15 seasons is about to end with the release of the final episode.

The series would have wrapped up much earlier, but due to the global pandemic condition, it has to extend the shooting and whole procedure.

So clearly, it is difficult to say when fans will be watching Winchester brothers again and fans are religiously waiting to bid the farewell to their favorite characters.

Andrew Dabb, director of series in an interview said that “We have filmed through episode 18, our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

Supernatural‘s final season will consist of 20 episodes that bring the story of the Winchesters, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, to a climactic end.

The production was stopped due to the COVID19 situation.

Till now 13 of those episodes have aired.

Filming of 18 episodes is done, currently all the production work is at hold due to the ongoing situation.

And it is difficult to say when the shooting of the remaining episode will be begun but sources say that in late July filming of the series will resume.

We only can wait till any statement is made by makers regarding the resumption of the series.

Till then, stay tuned and keep reading.