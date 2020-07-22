Supernatural Season 15: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

- Advertisement -

After the back to back release of the fourteen seasons, fans are excited for the release of the fifteenth season as well. So it is to inform you that season 15 has already been released.

So what is the matter?

There are 20 episodes in season 15. Already 13 episodes are released for the viewers, but the seven episodes have not been released till now.

What is the reason for the delay of the remaining seasons of the 15th season of the supernatural series?

Season 15 was going to be the concluding season of the series. Unfortunately due to novel coronavirus, the release was stopped in between only. The main reason was the stoppage of production for the remaining episodes. Because of the spread of virus, the production could not continue for the remaining episodes. So that is the major reason because of which fans have to leave the remaining season.

Now when are the remaining episodes going to be released?

Well when the wait for the fans are going to be over is a unknown variable to which answers will be released after some time. So we have to wait for the sometime, as the production will start and then we will get to see the remaining episodes of the concluding season and watch the conclusion of the series. Let us see when Will we get the remainning episodes of the season.

Here is the list of all the episodes that are left:

Episode 14- Last holiday

Episode 15- Gimme Shelter

Episode 16- Drag me away ( from you )

Episode 17- Unity

Episode 18- The truth

Episode 19- Inherit the Earth

Episode 20- Carry on

Hope we will get to see all of these soon

What will be the cast?

Many of the previous stars will be there in the next episodes as well. These include Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard, Semantha Smith, Alexander Caliert and many more to be there.

So let us pray that the things get normal for the production of supernatural soon and we will get to see the remaining episodes from the season 15 and also the ending . Stay tuned for more updates with us.