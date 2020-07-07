Home TV Series HBO Succession Season 3: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
TV Series

Succession Season 3: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Succession, an American-drama, created by Jesse Armstrong, is back with its third season. This popular show was written by Adam McKay and produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. The show made its debut in June 2018 with season 2 following in August 2019 on HBO. It became an immediate hit receiving 2 Golden Globes and Emmys awards.

Succession season 3 release date

Season 3 was supposed to make its premiere this summer, but the release was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. But now the production is looking forward to resuming the shoot and the show will no longer be on hold.

Succession cast and plot

The show is all about the Roy family who owns one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the head of the family is married to his third wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass) and have three children Kendall (Jeremy Strong) , Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). The story revolves around the struggle of the three children to have control over their father’s empire.

