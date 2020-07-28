- Advertisement -

Stunning 4K video shows Mars as you have never Discovered it Before

NASA’s several powerful Mars missions have yielded a treasure trove of gorgeous images of the Red Planet.

A new YouTube movie showcases some of the greatest images listed by the rovers at upscaled 4K resolution.

We are quickly approaching the end of July and haven’t heard much about a certain launch

The images showcased in the video come from three separate NASA rover missions.

The Spirit and Opportunity rovers were sent to the Red Planet nearly two decades ago, while the Curiosity rover is a more recent arrival.

All of the rovers performed well, with Spirit suffering a mishap six years after it arrived and Opportunity lasting a whopping 14 years before a planet-wide dust storm swallowed it up. Curiosity, of course, is still kicking today..