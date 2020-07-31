Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Major Updates

- Advertisement -

After almost two years away, Stranger Things finally came back into our lives. Back in October 2019, Eleven and the gang made their reunite for season three of Netflix’s sci-fi smash hit to Hawkins, and it was worth the wait.

In case you haven’t watched it yet, it is time to invest in specific severe telly time.

When will Stranger Things season 4 be on Netflix?

Finally, some fantastic news! Netflix is allegedly planning to restart production on Stranger Things season four on Thursday, 17th September.

Within an Instagram Q&A back in March, David Harbour said he thought new episodes were”supposed to come out early next year.” The actor, who plays Hopper, also noted that the release date would”probably be pushed back” due to the pandemic.

Cast!!!

Eleven or Jane Hopper played with Millie Bobby Brown.

Mike Wheeler, played by Fin Wolfhard.

Jim Hopper played with David Harbour.

Joyce Byers played by Winona Ryder.

Dustin Henderson played with Gaten Matarazzo.

Lucas Sinclair played by Caleb McLaughlin.

Nancy Wheeler played with Natalia Dyer.

Jonathan Byers played with Charlie Heaton.

Can Byers played with Noah Schnapp

Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.

Steve Harrington played with Joe Kerry.

Stranger Things Season 4 Plot: What is going to happen this time?

At the end of season three, we saw Will Byers, Jonathan Byers, Joyce Byres, and Eleven leave the city for their safety. Before departing, they bud a goodbye to Nancy and Mike, Max Dustin, and all of them promised each other to keep in touch and celebrate each Christmas.

However, we are given a twist by the preview of season four by revealing how Jim Hoppers is living. Now the question for the audiences is, can Hopper figure out how to survive? Where was all the time? And will the word that is upside-down make a difficulty in their own lives?