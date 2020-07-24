STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

Stranger Things, One of the most anticipated shows on Netflix at the moment. Fans can’t get enough of it. With all the controversies and theories have certainly created a hype for the fourth season. Some rumors can also be found floating around the web about the series. We heard something about the show’s release. However, it turned out to be untrue. Although what we have here is 100% confirmed the news. TO know about it, just read on.

When will the production for the fourth season begin?

The twitter page of Stranger things released a movie of its table read for the fourth season back on March 3rd. Here we watch it.

However, after fourteen days of effort, the production was closed down, keeping in mind the cast and crew’s security and health. Although there was no studio work of the daylight was still burning. On July 19th, the writers’ webpage for Stanger things posted an image of scripts. Although nothing could be read on these pages, the caption says, “Stranger Matters 4: The Entire Season”. It assures the production can start at full pace as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our knowledge that the production for the fourth year could restart from September 17th, 2020. Sources claim the cast received a letter from Netflix stating that they are considering to restart production in Georgia soon.

When might the fourth season release?

Many notions on Reddit suggest that the time could have something to do with the Chernobyl disaster that happened in 1986. The storyline in the show is set in 1985; maybe it could have something to do with this.