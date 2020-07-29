Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Is The Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Stranger Things, Among the most anticipated shows on Netflix at the moment. Fans can’t get enough of it. With all the theories and controversies have certainly created a hype for the season. Some rumours can be seen floating around the web about the series. We heard something about the launch of the series, but it was to be untrue. Even though what we have here is 100% supported the news. TO understand about it, keep reading.

Stranger Things season 4 release date

The Stranger Things season 4 release date hasn’t been shown. Netflix tends to angle its launch date around public holidays such as the 4th of July for season 3, or Halloween for season 2 — depending on the time of year within Stranger Things itself. Manufacturing started in March 2020 but is now at a standstill on account of the coronavirus although while the script is complete — as you can see in the tweet above.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nevertheless, manufacturing on Stranger Things season 4 will yield on September 17, 2020. Sources claim that since the cast was told in a letter, that Netflix is currently considering restarting work. There tend to be 1-2 years lead time between each season, so an early to mid-2021 date appears to be likely.

While we’re still waiting on news of manufacturing returning to normal, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) gave us an update on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via Entertainment Weekly):”[The team ] already shot fourteen days in Lithuania… We were just about to enter it, but also for everyone’s safety and well-being and health production stopped,” Brown stated. “But we are all set to return to work once it is all over.”

So a Spring season will probably be the best-case scenario — that is, if existing plot threads wind up leading the show’s narrative to the Chernobyl disaster, which occurred April 26, 1986, that isn’t long following the 1985 setting of Season 3. (Yes, this theory is from Reddit, however, it is fairly untrue, okay?)

However, will Stranger Things season 4 be the season of this series? In a meeting with Vulture, Ross Duffer suggested the series would be”a four-season thing and after that out.” Series producer Shawn Levy clarified that”The truth is we are going four seasons, and there is very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think quite unlikely” (via Entertainment Weekly).

Cast?

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbor as Jim Hopper

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Sadie Sink as Maxine “Max” Mayfield

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

What Is the Storyline?

Season 4 will primarily revolve around Jim Hopper. Who will once again be back in Hawkins? It will be intriguing to see Eleven and the gang will deal with him now.

Also, in the period, we are expected to find out a lot about Jim Hopper’s backstory.