Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date And When Will The Production For The Fourth Season Begin?

Ajeet Kumar
Stranger Things, Among the most anticipated shows on Netflix right now. Fans can’t get enough of it. With all these theories and controversies have certainly created hype for its fourth season. A range of rumors may also be found floating around the internet about the show. We recently heard something about the show’s release, but it turned out to be false. Even though what we have here is 100% supported the information. TO understand it, just read on.

When will the production for the fourth season begin?

The page of Stranger things released a movie of its table read for its fourth season back on March 3. Here watch it for yourself.


But only after two weeks of effort, the production was closed down, keeping in mind the security and health of the cast and the crew. Though there was no studio work happening, off the daylight was burning. On July 19, the writers’ webpage for Stanger items posted a picture of finished scripts. Although nothing can be read on these pages, the caption says, “Stranger Things season 4: The Complete Season”. It assures the production can begin at the full pace the moment it’s safe to do so.


Moreover, it has come to our knowledge that the creation for the fourth season could restart by September 17, 2020. Sources claim that the cast received a letter from Netflix saying that they were thinking about restart production in Georgia soon.

This also gives a rough idea about the possible launch of the season.

Stranger Things season 4 release date

The Stranger Things season 4 launch date has not been revealed yet. Netflix tends to angle its launch date around public holidays like Halloween for season two, or the 4th of July for season 3 — based on the time of year inside Stranger Things. While the script is complete manufacturing began in March 2020, but is now at a standstill on account of the coronavirus.

Based on The Hollywood Reporter, however, production on Stranger Things season 4 will yield on September 17, 2020. Sources claim that since the cast was informed in a letter, that Netflix is currently considering restarting work from Georgia. There will be 1-2 years between every season, so an early to mid-2021 date seems likely.

While we are still waiting on news of production returning to normal, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) gave us an update on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via Entertainment Weekly):”[The team ] already shot fourteen days in Lithuania… We were just about to get into it, but for everybody’s safety and well-being and wellness, of course, production ceased,” Brown stated. “But, we are all set to get back to work as soon as this is all over.”

So a Spring season will probably be the best-case scenario — which is, if existing plot threads end up leading the show’s story to the Chernobyl disaster, which occurred April 26, 1986, which isn’t long after the 1985 setting of Season 3. (Yes, this concept is from Reddit, however it is relatively untrue, okay?)

But will Stranger Matters season 4 be the season of the show? In a meeting with Vulture, Ross Duffer hinted the series would be”a four-season thing, and after that out.” Series producer Shawn Levy clarified that”The fact is we are going four seasons, and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think quite unlikely” (through Entertainment Weekly).

Ajeet Kumar

