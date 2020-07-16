- Advertisement -

Stranger Things season 4: know the plot, cast, and release date of the new season..!!!

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror web tv series. The series is directed by The Duffer Brothers and the producer of the show is The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen. The cast starring for the series are all great actors including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine. The series has completed three seasons. The stranger made its debut on July 15, 2016, as season 1 with 8 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on October 27, 2017, with 9 episodes, and season 3 on July 4, 2019, with 8 episodes. The series got a rating of 8.8/10 from IMDb, 8.9/10 from TV.com, and 93% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Stranger Things season 4 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Natalie Dyer as Nancy.

Stranger Things season 4 Plot

Season 4 of the series will revolve around Eleven and how she will get her power back. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Stranger Things season 4 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on July 15, 2016. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season but it is expected that season 4 is to be airing in October 2020. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.