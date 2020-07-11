Home TV Series Netflix Stranger Things Season 4: Everything Known So Far
Stranger Things Season 4: Everything Known So Far

By- Alok Chand
The”Stranger Things” series, made in 2016, unites 80s sci-fi experience and terror. There is excellent news for the lovers of Stranger Things that season 4 of this series may not be on hold for long. Here are.

Stranger Things Season 4

Fans of the Netflix series”Stranger Things” can no longer wait to find the brand new episodes of the mysterious show. After all, it’s been quite a while since season three of Stranger Things was released. But they must be patient till you can find new episodes of this show.

Filming of Stranger Things seasons 4 to start soon??

The fourth season of” Stranger Things” was initially announced on Netflix in early 2021. In the class of the COVID- 19 pandemics the shooting had to be ceased. But according to the reports, the filming could begin in September 2020.

Teaser and trailers of Stranger Things season 4

Two teasers are released for the Stranger Matters season. In the teaser, a hint implies that the episodes won’t take place. A passage in the clip shows the mysterious inscription: “We are not in Hawking’s anymore”.

On the other hand, the teaser replied among the most asked questions which were left at the third season’s conclusion. The teaser revealed that Hopper had survived the explosion.

Cast and characters: Stranger Things season 4

Following will be the cast of Stranger Things period 4:

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)
Mike (Finn Wolfhard)
Dustin (Gaten) Matarazzo)
Will (Noah Schnapp)
Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)
Max (Sadie Sink)
Steve (Joe Keery)
Nancy (Natalia Dyer)
Jonathan (Charlie Heaton)
Robin (Maya Hawke)
Joyce (Winona Ryder)
Erica (Priah Ferguson)
Karen (Cara Buono)
Murray (Brett Gelman)
Jim Hopper’s (David Harbor)

Release date: Stranger Things season 4

The official launch date of Stranger items seasons 4 is not yet understood. We could assume that the show will hit our screens in December 2021.

Alok Chand

