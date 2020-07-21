Still There Are Many Volcanoes On Venus

- Advertisement -

The surface of Venus is covered in coronae that are still active now.

Vast fields of lava can regularly erupt, spewing liquid rock over large areas.

Previous models of Venus suggested it was much less intense and had mostly chilled.

Earth is at a sweet spot in regards to volcanic action. We have enough to keep things interesting. However, the surface of the Earth is still perfectly liveable. Things are a lot different when we peer into the area. When we look from the Sun, we find planets. Such as Mars that are cold and do not have especially active surfaces.

On the flip side, planets such as Venus, which are closer to the Sun, often get more happening. And also, a brand new study explains that the Earth is much more active than previously thought. On Earth, the Ring of Fire encircles the Pacific Ocean. It is a buckle of high volcanic activity resulting from many unique trenches. And flaws where pressure deep inside the Earth is frequently released.

As it turns out, the same could be right in different worlds like Venus, even when they bare little resemblance to Earth. Venus isn’t covered in volcanoes, but the piping-hot world still has a great deal of volcanic activity happening on its surface. Enormous coronae — big, open areas where lava cascades, forming round shapes that can be seen in space — and investigators discover more and more of those attributes.

In this latest form of study, a whopping 37 coronae were spotted. The researchers believe that these regions were active not long ago, hinting in a wealth of activity happening just beneath the planet’s surface. That is a far cry from what scientists believed about Venus. It was hot but had dropped enough of its heat in which geothermal activity on its surface had all but stopped. The identification of what seem to be active, lava-filled pools on its surface suggests the reverse and provides a clue as to the processes that are still going on deep within the planet.

“This is the first time we can point to specific constructions and say,’ Look, this isn’t an ancient volcano. But one that is active today. Dormant perhaps, but not dead,'” Laurent Montési, co-author of the analysis published in Nature Geoscience, said in a statement. “This research significantly changes Venus’s perspective from a mostly inactive planet. To one whose inside is still churning and may feed several active volcanoes.

“Going forward, researchers seek to understand better the processes going on within Venus. And draw links between that activity and the attributes we see on the surface. It might be possible to grab an eruption on the world’s surface. If we’re taking a look at the right place at the right time.