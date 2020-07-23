Sticking hopes on vaccine is not the ideal strategy

- Advertisement -

As cases continue to rise, Americans looking into some vaccine. Because the way out of the coronavirus pandemic ought to consider a more comprehensive approach.

A top medical practitioner told CNN on Wednesday.

“Pinning our hopes on a vaccine that works immediately is not the ideal strategy,”-

Dr. William Haseltine, a former professor in Harvard University’s medical and public health schools, told CNN’s, Wolf Blitzer.

Haseltine reported a broad public health plan is a better way to contain the spread of this virus. Along with the support of a vaccine and therapeutic drugs.

Mandating masks will help, but Haseltine said,”we require far more than sprays to include this outbreak that’s running through our country just like a freight train.”

Haseltine recommended closing bars and other places where young men and women congregate at night. And prohibit holding large meetings in the worst-hit areas.

Life will not get better until people make significant changes to their behaviour, and general public health companies come forward with more resources, ” he said.

He said a vaccine is still six months off in the earliest, and he warned not to underestimate coronavirus. Haseltine, famous for his work on battling cancer and HIV/AIDS, it won’t be simple to come up with a vaccine.

“All these are tricky viruses,” he explained. “It’s not quite as straightforward as measles or mumps. It’s going to become much more complex”.

Any Covid-19 vaccine that’s sponsored by the US government will likely be free or cheap for the American people, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Wednesday.

“For almost any vaccine that we’ve purchased — so, for instance, the Pfizer vaccine — those hundred million doses could be gotten by the US government. Then given for free to Americans,” Azar said.

He explained the Exact Same would apply with all the AstraZeneca as well as the Novovax vaccines.

“We will ensure that any vaccine that we are involved in sponsoring is either free to the American public or is affordable,” Azar said.

More than 100,000 people have volunteered to participate in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I think we will be OK with regards to getting enough people,” Fauci said during a webinar Wednesday with the TB Alliance.

