Station 19 season 4 Release date confirmed ? Plot ?

As per announcements, Station 19 has been renewed for Season 4.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said “Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her — along with the talented cast and crew — for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season,” “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

Release Date?

The release date is going to be somewhere in 2021 as per reports. Fans have already started to gather interest in the next season’s release. However, they need to wait before it happens.

Plot?

Station 19 follows the private and skilled lives of firefighters in the Fire Station of Seattle 19. The series focuses on a firefighter Andy Herrera and her coworkers Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and novice Ben Warren. Andy is involved with Lieutenant Jack Gibson. It’s apparently a drama, packed with a host of Grey’s Anatomy looks, old flames, and actions.