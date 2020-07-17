Station 19 season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

The Station 19 season 3 streaming on Netflix has finished with its steaming a few days ago. The finale episode of this special show was titled “louder than the bomb”. The finale showed every character enjoying the night. However, it was not the same as Andy. She was busy recollecting some sad memories of her past in which she had to deal with her husband’s suspension as he committed that he was using fentanyl.

Just another day we see the crew handling a five-alarm fire at the PAC hospital. And suddenly we see that Maya’s father is there to surprise her at her work. However, this later turns up into a big disaster.

The whole situation gets a real mess when Travis and Ben try to save a man who is stuck in the MRI machine. He is 250 pounds and is afraid that he might die. Thus, he confesses that he had been cheating his wife and has never told her about it. Hearing this Travis gets emotional and even he admits that he is dating Emmett although he doesn’t love him as she does.

At last, after so much struggle the crew saves everyone from the fire except for a lymphoma researcher but they do save her work that will help to cure the disease. Micheal, on the other hand, is taken into custody. He had been allegations of fraud and extortion. And this is how season 3 ended.

Will there be a Station 19 season 4?

Well, here’s a delightful message for the fans. Yes, there will be the fourth season for Station 19. The show was supposed to premiere by the end of this year. But since the pandemic has put a halt on the production now it would release in 2021.

Who all are the part of Cast of season 4?

The crew will be returning for their roles in season 4. Andy’s role will be played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon will be back to play Jack, Jason George to play Ben, Barrett Doss will be playing Vic, Jay Hayden will be seen as Travis, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean, Danielle Savre as Maya, and Boris Kodjoe as Robert.

Unfortunately, Lucas, Ryan, and Captain Pruitt have lost their lives in season 3. Thus they will not be seen in the upcoming season.