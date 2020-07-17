Home TV Series Netflix Station 19 season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Here All...
TV SeriesNetflix

Station 19 season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Here All Updates

By- Mugdha Singh
- Advertisement -

The Station 19 season 3 streaming on Netflix has finished with its steaming a few days ago. The finale episode of this special show was titled “louder than the bomb”. The finale showed every character enjoying the night. However, it was not the same as Andy. She was busy recollecting some sad memories of her past in which she had to deal with her husband’s suspension as he committed that he was using fentanyl.

Just another day we see the crew handling a five-alarm fire at the PAC hospital. And suddenly we see that Maya’s father is there to surprise her at her work. However, this later turns up into a big disaster.

The whole situation gets a real mess when Travis and Ben try to save a man who is stuck in the MRI machine. He is 250 pounds and is afraid that he might die. Thus, he confesses that he had been cheating his wife and has never told her about it. Hearing this Travis gets emotional and even he admits that he is dating Emmett although he doesn’t love him as she does.

At last, after so much struggle the crew saves everyone from the fire except for a lymphoma researcher but they do save her work that will help to cure the disease. Micheal, on the other hand, is taken into custody. He had been allegations of fraud and extortion. And this is how season 3 ended.

Will there be a Station 19 season 4?

Well, here’s a delightful message for the fans. Yes, there will be the fourth season for Station 19. The show was supposed to premiere by the end of this year. But since the pandemic has put a halt on the production now it would release in 2021.

Who all are the part of Cast of season 4?

The crew will be returning for their roles in season 4. Andy’s role will be played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon will be back to play Jack, Jason George to play Ben, Barrett Doss will be playing Vic, Jay Hayden will be seen as Travis, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean, Danielle Savre as Maya, and Boris Kodjoe as Robert.

Unfortunately, Lucas, Ryan, and Captain Pruitt have lost their lives in season 3. Thus they will not be seen in the upcoming season.

Also Read:   Season 4 Haikyuu is here. Latest info, release date and more
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot Cast And All Details
Mugdha Singh

Must Read

Station 19 season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Here All Updates

Netflix Mugdha Singh -
The Station 19 season 3 streaming on Netflix has finished with its steaming a few days ago. The finale episode of this special show...
Read more

Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
We are a little overly enthused about Ragnarok Season two, are not we? Based on, Ragnarok is Adam Price's fantasy series that recently aired on...
Read more

World War Z Have A Sequel? Know About Plot Detail

Movies Anish Yadav -
Brad Pitt starring movie World War Z released in 2013 in the theaters. Marc Forster is the film's director. It's been seven years since the...
Read more

Jack Reacher 3 : Expected Release Date,Cast And All Update Is Here.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
I have wondered what adjusting an action book might resemble, there's a distinctive means to address the screenplay for fixing the problem written as...
Read more

HAPPY SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

TV Series Sunidhi -
Happy’ aka Casi Feliz’ (in Spanish) is an Argentine comedy that follows a comic and radio presenter as he navigates his private and expert...
Read more

Ares Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Fantastic news for the crowd that is currently awaiting this sequence and the fans. As we're expecting that the Ares season 2 is coming...
Read more

THE WALKING DEAD 7: RELEASE DATE, PLOT AND ALL UPDATES HERE

TV Series Sunidhi -
The Walking Dead is an amazing American television series for AMC that utilizing Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series is mainly...
Read more

Stargirl season 2 Here’s What We Know, what about that Green Lantern?

TV Series Vinay yadav -
Stargirl has been revived for another season but here's the Cast: It is exclusive. As it's the house of this Arrowverse the CW is...
Read more

Always A Witch Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Here’s Interesting Spoilers

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
No one does not love stories. Each person has heard at least one story of the witch, isn't that so? Along these lines, for...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 3 : Happening After All This Time? Here’s What We Know.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
Following this Red Dead Redemption the victory, fans are wondering if there will be the portion of the video game that is popular or...
Read more
© World Top Trend