Stateless is an Australian television drama series. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience community, also getting a mixed response from the entertainment critics. The first season of the series consists of around 8 episodes each episode holding a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than millions of active viewers. Those who are active in social media might have cam across the rumors and speculations that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of months. In this article, I’ll discuss Stateless season 2 release date, cast and all you need to know.

The series is created by Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie. Elise McCredie and Belinda Chayko write the story of the series. Emma Freeman and Jocelyn Moorhouse are the directors of the television web series. The series follows the drama genre. Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton, Tony Ayres, Elise McCredie, Liz Watts, Sally Riley,

Andrew Gregory is the executive producer of the television web series. Matchbox Pictures and Dirty Films are the production companies involved in producing television web series.

When Is Stateless Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Stateless season 2 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the second season of the series will be released early,2021. The release date if the series follows the previous release schedule. Those inserted in the series can enjoy the series through the American television local cable channel network, ABC similar to the first season of the series.

These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the Stateless season 2. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development regarding the television web series’ release date and streaming details.

Who Are The Cast Included In Stateless?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast details of the Stateless season 2. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses suggest that the there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the second season of the series. Development is said to talk with the performance artist for retaining them in the Stateless season 2. Fans can enjoy their favorite cast from the previous season of the series.

Following are the cast included in the Stateless

Yvonne Strahovski as Sofie Werner,

Asher Keddie as Claire Kowitz,

Fayssal Bazzi as Ameer.

Marta Dusseldorp as Margot,

ominic West as Gordon,

Cate Blanchett as Pat,

Jai Courtney as Cam Sandford,

Soraya Heidari as Mina,

Rachel House as Harriet,

Kate Box as Janice,

Clarence Ryan as Sully,

Claude Jabbour as Farid,

Rose Riley as Sharee,

Helana Sawires as Rosna,

Darren Gilshenan as Brian Ashworth.