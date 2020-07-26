- Advertisement -

The most important factor we took away from this trailer is the theme of survival. Whereas survival has at all times been a component of the State of Decay series, this trailer appeared to lean heavy on the concept that the human survivor we briefly observe is outnumbered, under-supplied, and surrounded by danger. From the visuals of her campsite to the truth that we see her actively on the hunt for meals, there’s definitely an emphasis on a scarcity of sources.

It additionally feels just like the enviroworldtoptrendnt might be a a lot larger player in State of Decay 3. The snowy landscapes we see on this preview really feel way more distinct than the enviroworldtoptrendnts within the earlier State of Decay games, which appears like a touch that this upcoming title might incorporate survival points associated to enviroworldtoptrendntal hazards (akin to heat).

Lastly, there’s a way more “muted” vibe to your complete affair finest exemplified by the zombie animal who serves because the trailer’s major menace. There’s an oddly refined tragic nature to the design of this animal which feels way more purposeful from zombies and mutants we’ve seen in earlier video games.

Make sure to try the State of Decay 3 trailer for your self to see what theories you give you: