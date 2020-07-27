Stargirl season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

D.C.’s Stargirl hasn’t yet completed its first time — new episodes are currently arriving on D.C. Universe on Mondays and The C.W. on Tuesdays — but the hit show has already been renewed for another season that will air only on The C.W. A second season means the series will have a chance to expand on a number of the story threads stitched throughout Season 1 and though there are three episodes left, show celebrity Luke Wilson says he has already inadvertently seen some of the plot components for Season two — even though he doesn’t understand what the plan or the way it all works together.

In a meeting with TVLine, Wilson talked about the upcoming season finale, “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two which will debut on August 10 on D.C. Universe. He noted there would be an epic struggle and a few closures — but there will be more to come for Season two.

“I believe you’re going to learn a lot more about the Injustice Society’s strategy — not only for Blue Valley but also for world domination,” he said. “And there’s an epic battle in the end… In the best way, it’s a mixture of a major finale and also some closure, but if you examine the total picture, there is still major turmoil underneath the surface.”

He also noted he’d previously seen notes on series creator Geoff Johns’ office whiteboard that gave him a glance at some of the elements of Season 2 — elements that fans of the series will already recognize from items stitched into Season 1.

I remember when we were creating the series, I’d head to Geoff Johns’ workplace and just kind of sit on the sofa and read, and one day once I had been in there, there was a big whiteboard just sitting there. I looked up at the board, and there are all this writing and all these plot points,” Wilson stated. “At the time I was already kind of overwhelmed with the Justice Society, the Injustice Society, the Seven Soldiers of Victory… remembering all these names… therefore I was like, OK, what the hell is that? Just how am I going to find out all this [for Season 1]?’ And Geoff walked, like,’Oh, that is Season 2. We’re breaking it down’ I was like, ‘Thank God!’ So yeah, those men have already got it all planned out. I don’t know what the strategy is, but….”

Together with three episodes to enter the first time, fans may only get to find a few hints of those plans. This week’s episode”Shining Knight” appears poised to eventually reveal the truth about Justin that the Janitor and also advances the I.S.A.’s evil plans. You may read the episode synopsis below.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives at Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds new information concerning the I.S.A.’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star.