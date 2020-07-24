Stargirl Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

The show will leave DC Universe, further dwindling the streamer’s roster of original series.

The CW has picked up another season of DC Comics series Stargirl — and the broadcast network will soon become the exclusive in-season house for the show.

The renewal comes midway during its first year, which runs on The CW and both platform DC Universe. Season two will debut the next day exclusively on The CW and stream on the network platform. Stargirl will nonetheless have an SVOD house, on HBO Max, following the season wraps.

Stargirl has played on The CW since its on-air debut May 19. It’s averaging 1.55 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 after three times of delayed viewing, which puts it in the top half of the network’s scripted roster for the season. (Like other streamers, DC Universe does not release seeing figures.)

Meanwhile, the future of the DC Universe within WarnerMedia remains cloudy. The platform now features just four scripted originals: live-action series Titans and Doom Patrol — whose second year is also streaming on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max — and too animated shows Young Justice and Harley Quinn.

DC Universe also features a library of movies and series based on a digital comic book library and DC Comics properties. WarnerMedia has prioritized HBO Max. It’s uncertain whether the more niche-oriented DC Universe uses a windowing plan between the two brands, possesses its roster, or will stay as its platform.

Stargirl centers on high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who, like the title character, inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to prevent villains from the past. The style is motivated by founder Geoff Johns’ late sister and has been the first comic he created.

The cast includes Trae Romano, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Luke Wilson, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, and Christopher James Baker.

Johns and Melissa Carter executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Beeman. The series comes from Berlanti Productions, Mad Ghost Productions, and Warner Bros. TV.