Star Wars: Best Lando Stories That Could Influence a Disney+ TV Series

Lando: Double or Nothing – Canon

A prequel comedian that leads into the occasions of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lando: Double or Nothing follows the con man on his personal adventures earlier than assembly Han Solo. In a way, the five-part comedian series seeks to recreate the sensation of Smith’s Legends Lando Calrissian Adventures, as Lando takes a job that places him on a high-stakes collision course with the Empire.

When Lando finds himself in median debt, he has no alternative, however, to tackle a job from freedom fighter Kristiss, who hires “the best smuggler within the galaxy” to move weapons to individuals enslaved by the Empire on the planet Kullgroon.

This isn’t the form of job the self-interested Lando is often up for, and the story does an ideal job of exhibiting that there’s extra to the con man than poor credit. He secretly has a little bit of a coronary heart. By the tip of the story, we begin to see Lando’s beginnings as a revolutionary able to tackle the Empire.

Lando’s Luck – Canon

Whereas not precisely important Lando studying, the middle-grade novel Lando’s Luck by Justina Eire remains to be a complete lot of enjoyable. Like Lando: Double or Nothing, this novel is one other standalone journey set earlier than the occasions of Solo.

When Lando is arrested for smuggling on the planet Hynestia, he has no choice however to simply accept one other smuggling mission in alternate for his freedom. The planet’s queen orders him to deliver a sacred artifact, the Solstice Globe, to the Empire; however, when the reality behind the mysterious orb is revealed, issues get much more sophisticated. Had been Lando to finish his mission, it may destroy a whole planet!