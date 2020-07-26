Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Writing Has Already Begun

- Advertisement -

Usually, at the moment of the year, nerds descend on San Diego to rejoice all issues mainstream popular culture. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has made that inconceivable this 12 months. However, San Diego Comedian Con has moved on-line for “SDCC at Dwelling” with pre-recorded panels from a few of our favorite nerd creators and creators of nerd tradition. This, in fact, contains the Star Trek franchise, which is a Comedian Con mainstay.

Whereas most of today’s “Star Trek Universe” panel targeted on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Decrease Decks, Star Trek government producers Heather Kadin and Alex Kurtzman did pop in to provide some updates about Star Trek: New Worlds, the much-anticipated Discovery spinoff that may give us extra time with Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Quantity One (Rebecca Romijn).

“I actually wished to inform everybody about [Strange New Worlds] final Comedian Con,” mentioned Kurtzman throughout the panel, saying that the Trek artistic workforce did get some questions on the opportunity of a Pike/Spock/Quantity One series, including: “We have been already having actual, lively conversations at that time.”

Unusual New Worlds was really announced only a few months ago, in Could, however, Kurtzman knowledgeable Comedian Con at Dwelling viewers that work has already begun on the series. The chief producer mentioned that the writers’ room has started working, and that 10 of the season’s episodes have already been “damaged,” suggesting the story concepts for these episodes have already been brainstormed and fleshed out. However, the writing of the scripts has not necessarily occurred, but. “It was a kind of exhibits where everybody got here in with such enthusiasm and a lot of love,” said Kurtzman of the writer’s room dynamic.